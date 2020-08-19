IGP Orders Rearrest Of Wanted Suspected Serial Killer In Oyo

A file photo of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, at a meeting in Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the rearrest of a suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped from the custody of the Oyo State Police Command.

Condemning the unfortunate escape of the suspect, Adamu asked the Commissioner of Police in Oyo to intensify efforts and ensure his prompt rearrest.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, the police commissioner has also been directed to speed up investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect.

Mba explained that the IGP has deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo to complement the efforts of the State Police Command in the ongoing manhunt.

He noted that the additional deployment comprised crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja.

“The team is expected to bring their vast operational, technical, and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book.

“All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law,” the statement said.

The police spokesman added that the police commissioner was directed to immediately assess and rejig the security architecture in the state, in order to prevent any future occurrence of untoward incidents.

The IGP called for calm and urged the residents to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that can lead to the unearthing of the whereabouts of the suspect.

Shodipe is the prime suspect in the series of killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The 19-year-old was arrested by the police and paraded along with two other suspects on July 17 at the Police Command in Ibadan, the state capital.

They were later charged to court but remanded in police custody before Shodipe escaped on August 8.

The police command announced Shodipe’s escape in a statement on Sunday and declared him wanted.