IGP Warns Politicians, Supporters Against Violence Ahead Edo, Ondo Elections

(File Photo) The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has warned politicians and their supporters against violence.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, the IGP asked the political elites to conduct themselves properly and play according to the rules.

“The Election Security Threat Analysis reveals amongst other indicators: arming and movement of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents, misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating-up of the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimizing government institutions involved in the electoral processes.

“The IGP has therefore ordered the Commissioners of Police in the two states – Edo and Ondo – to rejig their preparations for the elections to accommodate and address the threats and emerging trends as contained in the security report,” the statement partly read.

READ ALSO: NAF Airlifts Conjoined Twins To Bayelsa After Successful Separation

To Mohammed, the warning becomes necessary to prevent any act that will disrupt the polls scheduled for September 19 and October 10 respectively.

He explained that the Nigeria Police Force will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone or group, irrespective of status, that may want to sabotage the security arrangement put in place for the elections.

The IGP also ordered the commissioners of police in the two states to rejig their preparations for the elections to accommodate and address the threats and emerging trends as contained in the security report.

The warning follows a review of the election security threat assessment reports submitted by police bosses from both states.