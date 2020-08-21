Ije-ododo community protest 10 months outage, estimated billing

Aggrieved residents of Oba Ogo Community Development Association (CDA), Ije-ododo in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State yesterday morning stormed the Oshodi district office of Ikeja Electric, Okota to protest estimated billing despite 10 months of power outage due to spoilt transformer.

Leading the residents who carried placards expressing their frustrations was the secretary of the CDA, Mr Olufemi Onasanya, who said for nearly a year, they have suffered in darkness.

“Our transformer was taken away since November last year for repairs and was returned to us last month. Ikeja Electric has refused to energise the community after meeting their agreement of 1+1. We worked round the community to recover money for them, yet they still went ahead to issue us estimated billing for July when we have been without light since last year.

“This is why we came here as early as 7:00a.m. so they can meet us at their gate when they resume for work.”

After meeting with a select few of the community leaders in their office, Ikeja Electric officials promised to restore light to the community within 48 hours. Speaking with the protesters outside, an official said: “We are aware of the issue and already cables have been sent to the area for action on Wednesday. So by tomorrow or Saturday, the transformer would be powered. We have also promised to work on your request for prepaid meter. We thank you for your cooperation.”

This news was greeted with a loud hurray as the excited residents boarded their vehicles to return home.