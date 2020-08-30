Illiterates dominate pharmaceutical business in Kano – PCN

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has revealed how illiterates have dominated the pharmaceutical business of selling medicine in Kano State, thereby endangering the lives of people.

The PCN which carried out a field inspection exercise in majority of the local government areas of the State said it found out that most of the medicine stores are owned by unprofessional who operate without recourse to regulations. Registrar of the PCN, Nurudeen Mohammed, who briefed reporters, said the agency visited 996 premises which comprised of 65 pharmacies and 931 PPMV shops during the three-day exercise.

Pharm. (Mrs.) Anthonia Aruya, a PCN Director of Inspection and Monitoring, who represented the registrar, said the Council sealed 677 premises, comprising 41 pharmacies and 636 PPMV shops for not registering or renewing their premises’ licenses as required by the law bordering PCN mandate. 15 compliance directives were issued to three pharmacies and 12 PPMVs for “lapses.” Aruya said the exercise is a move to regulate and control pharmacy education, training and practice as well, enforce and sanitize the distribution value chain towards the provision of quality pharmaceutical services to the people of Kano State.

She explained that PCN resumed enforcement activities when the agency discovered illegal medicine sales outlets with unwholesome practices were springing up indiscriminately with serious consequences to the general public. “Observations from the field indicate that many stakeholders open medicine stores at will without recourse to regulations. Some could not write or read in English which makes one wonder how they are able to give the right medicines to the right patients.

“Overall, there is a displayed lack of understanding of the fact that handling of medicines is firstly a professional service before consideration of the business component. The PCN will follow the process through to provide required guidance to improve the level of service delivery in Kano State. Those affected will be corrected and guided and those who meet the requirements, will be allowed to remain in the pharmaceutical business,” Aruya said and warned the people to stop patronizing quacks.