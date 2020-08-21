I’m not interested in any fake friendship – Lucy

The second Head of House, Lucy, has restated she’s not in for any fake friendship.

She made the statement during a confrontation with other Housemates.

“I beg I’m not interested in any friendship that did not start in this House”, she said to Neo.

What caused the argument is still not clear but Lucy insisted the Housemates don’t agree to whatever that doesn’t favour them.

Although Neo tried to calm her down, Lucy didn’t give him any listening ear saying “I’m too old for all these rubbish”.

She, however, claimed that Neo slammed the door on her.

Lucy has had fight with Kaisha, Nengi, Neo, Erica, Tochi, Praise and Kiddwaya.