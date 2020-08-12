I’m still UNILAG VC, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe faults report

By Nwafor Sunday

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, has faulted reports making the rounds that he has been sacked by the Governing Council of the institution.

It was gathered that 12 members of the Council Wednesday came together for a meeting, and seven amongst them voted for the VC’s removal. Four was said to have voted against his removal.

Reacting Ogundipe, has asked the general public to ignore the announcement of his removal from office.

His words: “The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“This is untrue and a figment of his imagination.

“Therefore, stakeholders of Unilag and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice Chancellor of Unilag, contained in that notice.

“Professor Ogundipe still remains Unilag’s Vice Chancellor.”

