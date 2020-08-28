I’m vying to fix Edo, says Ize-Iyamu

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 election in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has stated he is vying to fix the Southsouth state.

Ize-Iyamu, the 2016 standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), stated this in an online statement by the Chairman of Edo APC’s Media Campaign Council, Prince John Mayaki.

He said: “We have seen a government completely distracted by needless wars of self-aggrandisement and a complete lack of administrative control, which resulted in endless internal squabbles among Governor Godwin Obaseki’s aides, many of whom lost faith in the governor and his style of leadership.

“The loss of faith in Obaseki’s ability has cost the state dear, stalled the people’s development and compelled an urgent change to reset the state and start afresh.

“The incompetence of Edo governor depleted the state’s resources, oftentimes through questionable means, and took a great toll on governance.

“Education is a prime victim of the gubernatorial lack of leadership and executive in-fighting and confusion.

“Not a single teacher was hired in four years in Edo State, despite the fact that schools in our rural communities suffer acute shortage of teachers and other personnel.

“My priority will be to correct the anomalies, because a government that fails in education has failed in everything, and merits to be replaced very fast.

“A government that fails to prioritise the education of our children, particularly at the primary school level, which is the bedrock of all other levels of learning, has failed in its mandate and betrayed the trust of the people — no ifs and buts.”

He also stated his priorities would be to fix the serious problems and salvage the state from poor leadership.

Ize-Iyamu expressed optimism that Edo people would honour him with their mandate on September 19.