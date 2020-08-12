IMC member: I didn’t receive N142m from NDDC

From Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Caroline Nagbo, has denied receiving N142 million.

This followed a report by a Port Harcourt-based newspaper that acting members of the commission each got N142 million.

Nagbo, who is the only member of the IMC from Rivers State, described the report as mischievous and misleading. She spoke through her Special Adviser on Technical and Youth Matters, Sogbeye Eli.

Eli said there was no proceeding or report of the Senate ad hoc committee which probed allegations of financial impropriety against the IMC linking her to the accusation.

He said: “Caroline Nagbo has nothing to do with these figures quoted and recklessly assigned to members of the IMC. It bears no correlation with Nagbo’s records with the Senate.

“The report has misled the public to the belief that the NDDC was looted by our principal, and has damaged her reputation. Nagbo has received nothing not captured in the NDDC conditions of service since she resumed duty.

“We urge the public to discountenance the falsehood and political undertones which inspired the vexatious report.”

A firm, Collincrystal Energy, has denied allegations by the NDDC that it was coerced by the National Assembly to make underserved payments to some companies and contractors.

The firm, which was included in the list of companies that received such payments, described the allegations as unfounded, baseless and spurious.

A statement by the Head of Project, Austin Onokurefe, said: ”Collincrystal prides on its integrity and timely completion of contracts. The company does not need any coercion of the National Assembly to get paid.

“Collincrystal will go to any length to defend its name which had been built on merit over the years. The company is noted for quick and timely completion of projects among other major companies. Any attempt to tarnish its name may attract legal actions.”

