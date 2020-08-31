https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-france-the-young-lose-their-jobs-to-coronavirus-11598888747
About half of the residents of the town of Stains in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, north of Paris, are under 29.
As the pandemic causes unemployment to soar among young people in France, those in struggling neighborhoods are hardest hit
About half of the residents of the town of Stains in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, north of Paris, are under 29.
By
Benoît Morenne | Photographs by
Marzio Emilio Villa/Hans Lucas for The Wall Street Journal
PARIS—Young workers in France, who have suffered from chronically high unemployment for more than a decade, are now bearing the brunt of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
In France, it is less expensive to fire young people than older workers, who tend to have contracts with heftier job protections. Government furlough programs…
Comments