World News

In France, the Young Lose Their Jobs to Coronavirus

By
0
Post Views: Visits 23

https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-france-the-young-lose-their-jobs-to-coronavirus-11598888747


About half of the residents of the town of Stains in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, north of Paris, are under 29.


Europe

As the pandemic causes unemployment to soar among young people in France, those in struggling neighborhoods are hardest hit


About half of the residents of the town of Stains in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, north of Paris, are under 29.

By
Benoît Morenne | Photographs by

Marzio Emilio Villa/Hans Lucas for The Wall Street Journal

PARIS—Young workers in France, who have suffered from chronically high unemployment for more than a decade, are now bearing the brunt of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In France, it is less expensive to fire young people than older workers, who tend to have contracts with heftier job protections. Government furlough programs…

Popular actor, ‘Chief Kanran’, cries for help, says he’s homeless

Previous article

Canada Contracts With Novavax For 76 Mn COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For 2021

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News

Login/Sign up
Login/Sign up
%d bloggers like this: