In search of these ‘missing’ celebrities

There was a time they lit up the screen; a time a movie was not complete or ‘would not sell’ without their faces. But they have somewhat taken the back seat and there is growing concern about their whereabouts.

Chidi Mokeme



THE last time the dapper, Chidi Jeff Mokeme, showed up on the silver screen was when he had a commendable performance in the epic movie, 76, directed by Izu Ojukwu.

Since then, and it is getting to half a decade now, the Anambra State-born actor, whose father is a church leader and mother an active headmistress, has been missing in action.

Popular amongst colleagues and close friends as GQ, the lanky soft-spoken, personable, sociable and fashionable personality, who speaks with clarity, flair and wit, has kept a lot of his fans in the dark and wondering why he has retained the back seat in an industry where he is regarded as a busy and top-ranking actor.

A model and longstanding show host of the rested Gulder Ultimate Search reality show, there was a time in Nollywood when the Computer Science product of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu featured in a minimum of seven out of every Nollywood movie released.

One of the stars of the epic movie, Igodo, the native of Idemili and leading actor of movies, such as My Mothers Pregnancy and Ebube, among others, has grossed a lot, in terms of screen credits, and through a dint of hardwork, emerged one of the sweetest songs on the lips of producers, both within and outside the acting turf, who desire an actor that pulls off his act with some seductive brilliance.

Observers said it was Mokeme’s deft run as an actor that earned him the place of an anchor on the reality show. Star of Body of Vengeance, his breakthrough movie, and Secret Gold Mine, one of his most memorable movies, fans of the beloved actor and Founder of Africa Rejects Aids (AFRAID), a non-governmental organisation, would want Mokeme back on screen soon.

Emeka Ike



THERE was a time when Emeka Ike was the poster boy of Nollywood, as he was everywhere. In fact, at a time, he was in nine out of every 10 movies released in Nollywood.

But that was then, as the dashing actor, who is reported to be involved in business and politics, has taken the back seat, even as his fans cannot remember when last they saw the once busy actor in any Nigerian movie.

Although some of them have been following his story on social media, especially that he now has a new family after the court reportedly dissolved his first marriage, just trailing the actor and reading about him is not the same as having Emeka Ike star in a movie.

An actor of many credits who must have featured in over 200 Nollywood movies, fans want Emeka back on screen, so he could take back his place as the poster boy of Nollywood.

Uche Nnanna



UCHE Nnanna is also missing in action. The graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Uyo, who emerged one of the winners of the now rested Twelve Ambassadors reality television show, sponsored by Unity Bank Plc and anchored by the irrepressible filmmaker, Paul Obazele, suddenly took the back seat when she was steadily walking up the top rung.

An approachable and down to earth personality, who once revealed that winning the Twelve Ambassador crest, which came with a car and cash gift, provided the fillip for her to trudge on, Uche has not been able to successfully launch out again since she took a break to concentrate on her marriage and ‘to make babies.’

But fans of the fair-skinned actress cannot wait to have the star of some of the sectors notable works, such as Jealous Husband, Killing Machine, Mirror of Life, Divided Kingdom, Holy Love, Soul after Soul, Circle of Ignorance, Not my Mission and Sharp Corner back on the silver screen.

Larry Koldsweath



THE decision he took a few years back to ‘serve God in His vineyard’ is the reason veteran actor and musician, Larry Koldsweath, took the back seat in the movies.

Here is one actor that was the producer’s favourite in the 90s and even up to the early 2000; one who was always good enough to play the uncle, daddy, the devious character or the village chief.

But that was back then, as Larry has not done any substantial work in recent time, at least not in the last four years. The actor has certainly devoted more time to his new calling as an evangelist.

Uncle Larry, as younger colleagues called him, ‘ministers’ more at church events and so has little time for acting, although he once remarked that his new calling does not translate to his quitting his first love- acting.

Maureen Solomon



SHE is one actress that dominated the scene for some time. She was doing well, gracing six out of every 10 pictures, but took the back seat when it was rumoured that she had found love.

Her last major effort was in the three-part movie, Snake Girl, featuring Emeka Ike and Ladi Joy Tortey. She was rumoured to be heavily pregnant at the time of shooting and reportedly put to bed shortly after and since then, she has been missing in action. A source said she is planning a big comeback soon and is likely to upstage quite a lot of people when she returns.

Pat Attah



UNTIL he relocated to Germany, Pat Attah was as relevant to Nollywood as butter is to bread. He was everywhere and producers lined up daily at his then Ikeja home to ask him to accept to feature in their movies. The handsome actor was that hot and in demand. But since he relocated, nothing has been heard about him, except a confirmation from some of his colleagues that he is doing well over there.

Fans still want to see the good-looking actor in Nollywood movies and believe it is possible, pointing at others who relocated like him that still play a raised game in movies. Others on the roll call are Saint Obi; Susan Patrick; Maureen Ihua; Emmanuel France; Victor Dega; Ameachi Muanagor, etc.