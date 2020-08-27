India reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections

India’s COVID-19 infections on Thursday surged by a record 75,760 over 24 hours, taking the total to past 3.3 million, Health Ministry data showed.

India still trails the U.S. and Brazil in the total number of cases but has reported more infections daily than either of these countries for most of August.

The death toll now stands at 60,472, with 1,023 fatalities since Tuesday, but the ministry says the mortality rate remains lower than many countries at 1.8 per cent and the recovery rate had reached over 76 per cent.

The Western state of Maharashtra, and its capital Mumbai, is the worst-hit by the disease followed by three Southern states: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

India has been reporting 60,000 to 70,000 cases every day since early August and the latest surge is attributed to a spike in several states including Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

India’s population of 1.3 billion is much larger than the U.S. or Brazil and experts said it would not be surprising if the 70,000-plus mark of infections continues for a while and rises further.

The ministry said that the number of recoveries in India today exceeds the active cases by 3.5 times.

It said the coordinated efforts of the Federal and State Governments for early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases had shown results with a continuously regressing case fatality rate.

(dpa/NAN)