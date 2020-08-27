Indian Stars Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Are Expecting Their First Child

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image: Instagram/anushkasharma

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January.

The couple made the announcement on Thursday via social media in which photos of Kohli and a pregnant Sharma were posted:

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Kohli tweeted along with a heart and praying hands emoji.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

The pair married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

Kohli, 31, is the current captain of the India national team. A right-handed top-order batsman, Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world.

Kohli is ranked as one of the world’s most famous athletes by ESPN and one of the most valuable athlete brands by Forbes. In 2018, Time magazine named Kohli one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2020, Kohli was ranked 66th in Forbes list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world for the year 2020 with estimated earnings of $26 million. Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in Forbes.

Sharma, 32, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film “Zero” and has also been working on content for streaming platforms. She has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 since 2012 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2018.