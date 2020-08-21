INEC Clears Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede, 14 Others For Ondo Governorship Poll

Rotimi Akeredolu Agboola Ajayi Eyitayo Jegede

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 17 candidates for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that this followed the weekly regular meeting of the electoral umpire on Thursday which deliberated on the conduct of the election scheduled for October 10 and other outstanding elections in the country.

Okoye noted that INEC had published the provisional list of candidates comprising 17 political parties for the governorship election in Ondo on July 31.

He explained that in line with Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released February 6, withdrawal and substitution of candidates ended at 6pm on August 18.

“Four political parties that earlier made valid nominations have substituted their candidates.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their deputy governorship candidates while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its governorship and deputy governorship candidates,” the statement read.

The INEC spokesman stated that the commission has published the final list of nominated candidates at its state and local government offices in Ondo.

According to him, the list is also available on INEC’s website and social media platforms.

Okoye urged various political parties, candidates in the election, and the people of the state to check the final list of candidates.

Among those cleared by INEC include Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking re-election, and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who is aspiring to unseat the governor.

The commission also cleared Eyitayo Jegede, Rotimi Akindejoye, Joshua Adewole, Adeleye Peter, Adelegan Oluwaseyi, Martin Olatuteru-Olagbegi, and Olowoloba Dele, among others.