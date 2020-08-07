INEC frowns at violence

Agency Reporter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday warned against violence and restated its threat to suspend the election where there is a breakdown of law and order.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced this in Abuja after a meeting where stakeholders deliberated on a number of issues, including preparations for the elections.

Okoye said that the commission had observed with deep concern, the escalating levels of violent actions and incendiary statements by political parties, candidates and their supporters, in the run up to the elections.

“These actions include destruction of opponents’ campaign materials such as billboards, violent campaigns and use of offensive language.

“It is important for political parties, candidates and their supporters to keep in mind that there are extant laws and regulations that must be adhered to, during campaigns.

Read Also: INEC introduces election result viewing portal

“The commission will not shirk its responsibility to enforce the rules of the game.

“Consequently, parties and candidates must, on no account, underestimate the resolve of the commission to enforce the rules and regulations and apply appropriate sanctions against those who choose to break them.

“The commission remains determined to conduct peaceful elections in the two states and in the outstanding National and State Assembly bye-elections.”

Okoye said that political parties must realise that Edo and Ondo governorship elections were taking place at a time of a global pandemic and the commission was working assiduously to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols issued by the commission and health authorities.

He said with the pandemic taking its toll on the citizenry, the people of Edo and Ondo states must be saved from the added burden of violent and raucous elections.

“Political parties must remember that Edo and Ondo governorship elections have strict constitutional and statutory timelines and threats of violence or actual violence can disrupt those timelines and create a constitutional crisis.

“The commission will continue to engage stakeholders in the two states on the need for free, fair, safe and peaceful elections, given that it has committed enormous public resources in preparing for them.

“The commission will view gravely, any disruptive actions by political actors,” he warned.

Also yesterday, INEC said it had introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal, known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV)”.

The commission said this would enable Nigerians to view polling unit results in real time as voting ends on Election Day.

Okoye said the commission approved the introduction of a new step to further strengthen its election management process and enhance transparency of the system.

He said the innovation would begin from the Nasarawa Central State Constituency by-election in Nasarawa State, holding on Saturday.m “To further strengthen the transparency in the election result management system, the commission has decided to introduce a dedicated public portal, IReV that will enable Nigerians to view polling unit results real time as the voting ends on Election Day.

Like this: Like Loading...