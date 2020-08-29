Daily News

INEC gears up for Oct. 31 Imo North senatorial by-election

By
0
Post Views: Visits 27

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Edo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is putting measures in place for smooth conduct of Imo North Senatorial By-Election scheduled for Oct. 31.

This is contained in a press release by the INEC Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Francis Ezeonu,

Also read: Ondo 2020: Jimoh Ibrahim dumps PDP, donates 20 campaign vehicles to Akeredolu

The commission said that following its published time table for the election, all political parties fielding candidates in the bye-election would have between Aug. 24 and Sept. 8, to hold their primary election.

It said that the parties should make available to INEC office, within 48 hours, their primary election dates, venues, time of congress/election, agenda and guidelines.

According to INEC, each party is also to provide a list of its planning committee members, a comprehensive list of delegates, a list of nominated candidates/contestants and any other necessary documents.

It advised the parties to adhere strictly to their guidelines for primary election as well as the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

It gave the parties Oct. 17 as the last day for submission of names, addresses and two passport-size photographs of polling agents, to the electoral


officers, as provided in Section 45(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

Vanguard News

South Africa’s Zuma accuses successor of ‘trying to please white minority’

Previous article

Alleged Fraud: ICPC Begins NDDC Probe, Interrogates Top Management Staff

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News