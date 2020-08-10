INEC heads to Supreme Court on deregistered parties

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has indicated it will approach the Supreme Court over conflicting judgements by the Court of Appeal on its powers to deregister political parties.

Its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement, said: “faced with two conflicting judgements from the same Court, the Commission is not in a position to pick and choose which one of them to obey”.

He added: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is in receipt of the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered today, August 10, 2020 in an Appeal filed by ACD and 22 others relating to their deregistration by the Commission.

“In the judgement, the Court of Appeal held that the deregistration of ACD & 22 others is ultra vires the powers of the Commission and ordered the Commission to reinstate them.

“We recall that on July 29, 2020, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division in an appeal filed by the National Unity Party (NUP) affirmed the power of the Commission (INEC) to deregister political parties that fail to meet the constitutional threshold in section 225A. Dissatisfied with the judgment the National Unity Party lodged an appeal which is presently pending before the Supreme Court.

“The Commission is therefore faced with two conflicting judgements from the Court of Appeal; one affirming the powers of the Commission to deregister political parties and the other setting aside the deregistration of ACD & 22 others.

“Consequently, the Commission will approach the Supreme Court for a final resolution of the issues raised in the two conflicting judgements.”

