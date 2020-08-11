INEC heads to Supreme Court over conflicting court orders on deregistered parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to approach the Supreme Court over a Court of Appeal judgment reinstating 23 deregistered political parties in Nigeria. A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday overturned a ruling by a lower court affirming the de-registration of 74 political parties by INEC. The electoral body […]

