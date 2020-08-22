INEC releases final list of candidates for Ondo governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates eligible to participate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The list, which names of – 16 males and one female indicated that incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede will slug it out with 15 others.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in a statement on Friday, stated that withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the election ended on August 18, 2020.

He, however, said four political parties that earlier made valid nominations substituted their candidates before the deadline.

He said, “The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their Deputy Governorship candidates while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its Governorship and Deputy Governorship, candidates.

“Consequently, the Commission has published the final list of nominated candidates in our State and Local Government offices in Ondo State. The list is also available on our website and social media platforms.

“Political parties, candidates in the election and members of the public are advised to check the final list of candidates and be guided accordingly.”

