Insecurity: Governors to confer with Buhari, service chiefs

The National Economic Council (NEC) Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), following last Wednesday’s attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr John Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this in a letter addressed to Governor Zulum which was released on Monday.

Fayemi said the governors in the committee would subsequently meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss what he called “this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation”.

The governors voiced solidarity with Governor Zulum and people of Borno State after the latest incident, said the attack on the governor epitomised collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

He said the forum members were “resolutely behind” Zulum in his effort to rid Borno State of the “dastardly and wicked agents of evil”.

He added that the governors shocked by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

The letter titled ‘NGF Expresses Solidarity with Governor Zulum and Borno State’ read: “On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.

“On a final note, Mr. Governor, we thank God for always being merciful.”

On Sunday, Governor Zulum insisted that there is sabotage in the fight against insurgency while receiving a delegation of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) led by Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu who visited him over the ambush by insurgents on his convoy when he visited Baga town.

Zulum urged President Buhari to re-examine the security situation in the state.

The spokesman of Nigerian Army, Col. Zagir Musa, had on Thursday said the attack on Zulum’s convoy was being investigated.

