Inside Fort Hood, where yet another soldier has gone missing

The disappearance of yet another Fort Hood soldier this week has shed light on the string of tragedies and deaths that have plagued the embattled US Army base in Texas in the last decade alone.

Two bloody rampages have left 16 people dead, at least 11 soldiers have died or been found dead this year and two were arrested this month in a child prostitution sting.

The string of disappearances and deaths involving Fort Hood soldiers led the US Army Secretary to launch an investigation into the base last month.

At the time, Secretary Ryan McCarthy said that Fort Hood had one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army.

The latest incident to rock the Texas base while the investigation is ongoing is the disappearance of 23-year-old Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

Local police and the US Army are searching for 23-year-old Sgt. Elder Fernandes after a missing soldier alert was issued by Fort Hood on Thursday night

Fort Hood officials put out a missing soldier alert for Fernandes on Thursday night.

Fernandes was last seen on Monday afternoon when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his home in Killeen – just four miles from the Fort Hood base.

He was reported missing on Wednesday.

Local police say he was last seen wearing his black Army physical training shorts and t-shirt with red trainers.

He is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at the Central Texas Army installation.

His car was found with all his belongings still inside, according to Mass. State Representative Liz Miranda. Fernandes also recently signed a lease on a new apartment but never picked up the keys.

The missing soldier alert said the Army’s main concern was ‘to ensure his safety and wellbeing’.

His disappearance follows the deaths of 11 Fort Hood soldiers this year alone. Of those 11 deaths, foul play is suspected in five of them.

Fort Hood soldier, Pfc. Gregory Morales (left), was reported missing from the base a year ago on August 20, 2019. The 24-year-old’s remains were found on June 21 in a field in Killeen. Then on July 1, Army officials found human remains that were later identified as those 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillén (right) – a Fort Hood soldier who had been missing since April

The string of disappearances and deaths involving Fort Hood soldiers led the US Army Secretary to launch an investigation into the base last month

Timeline of Fort Hood disappearances/deaths August 19, 2019: Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, 24, disappeared. He was last seen driving his personal vehicle outside of Fort Hood days before he was due to be discharged. He was listed as a deserter by the Army one month after he was last seen. April 22, 2020: Vanessa Guillen goes missing and is last seen in the parking lot of the base. She disappeared after telling her family she was being sexually harassed by a sergeant on the base. May 18, 2020: Body of Army Pfc. Brandon S. Rosecrans, 27, was discovered with gunshot wounds and his Jeep was found three miles away engulfed in flames. June 19, 2020: Search teams discover the corpse of missing soldier Wedel-Morales following a tip to Army base investigators. Remains were found in a field in Killeen, just over 10 miles from Stillhouse Hollow Lake, five miles from Fort Hood. July 1, 2020: First parts of Giullen’s remains found about 20 miles east of Fort Hood. Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, kills himself. Officials say he killed and dismembered Guillén and had the remains disposed of. July 17, 2020: Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Florida was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, around 15 miles from the Fort Hood base. August 2, 2020: The body of Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, is recovered from Stillhouse Hollow Lake following boating incident not far from where Morta was found. August 12, 2020: Spc. Cole Jakob Aton, 22, of Kentucky died after he was hit by a car as he was assisting a minor accident scene August 13, 2020: National Guard soldier, Sgt Bradley Moore dies during a training exercise at the base August 19, 2020: Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, is reported missing after he was last seen on August 17.



The most notorious of those cases was the disappearance of 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen in April. She vanished soon after reporting she was being sexually harassed at the base.

Prior to her disappearance, Fort Hood soldier, Pfc. Gregory Morales, was reported missing from the base a year ago on August 20, 2019.

The 24-year-old’s remains were found on June 21 in a field in Killeen and local police are still investigating his death.

Then on July 1, Army officials found human remains that were later identified as Guillén.

Her remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood.

Fellow soldier Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, killed and dismembered Guillén and had the remains disposed of in nearby woods, federal and state investigators said.

Robinson killed himself July 1, the day Guillén’s remains were found, officials said.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, has been accused of disposing of Guillén’s remains for Robinson and has been charged with three federal conspiracy counts related to the soldier’s death.

She has pleaded not guilty.

The other soldiers to have died this year include: Pvt. Mejhor Morta; Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas; Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans; Spc. Freddy Delacruz Jr; Spc. Christopher Wayne Sawyer; and Spc. Shelby Tyler Jones.

The two most recent deaths linked to the base include Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, who died at the base during a training exercise last week. He was with the Texas Army National Guard.

Spc. Cole Jakob Aton, 22, was also killed last week while assisting at the scene of a car accident near the base. He had been standing on the road trying to direct traffic around the crash when he was hit by a car.

Aton had previously shared petitions and posts on social media demanding answers into the deaths and disappearances at the Fort Hood base.

Meanwhile, two Fort Hood soldiers were among the nine people arrested earlier this month in a massive child prostitution sting.

Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, and Timmy Jones Jr., 30, were allegedly caught trying to pay minors for sex over social media.

They are accused of contacting police posing as 15 and 16-year-old girls on social media and arranging to meet them for sex.

Police allege the men were willing to pay the girls in cash, drugs or alcohol.

They were arrested when they arrived at the arranged locations to meet who they thought were the underage girls.

Two Fort Hood soldiers were among the nine people arrested earlier this month in a massive child prostitution sting. Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, (left) and Timmy Jones Jr., 30, (right) were allegedly caught trying to pay minors for sex over social media

Fort Hood has also been linked to two shooting massacres involving a soldier and a military psychiatrist.

Back in April 2014, Iraq war veteran Spc. Ivan Lopez opened fire at the base killing three and wounding 16 others.

He then shot himself dead.

Back in April 2014, Iraq war veteran Spc. Ivan Lopez opened fire at the base killing three and wounding 16 others. He then shot himself dead

Authorities, at the time, had suggested that Lopez had gotten into a verbal altercation with soldier in his unit just prior to him opening fire.

Five years earlier, psychiatrist Nidal Hasan slaughtered 13 of his comrades, as well as an unborn child, at the army base in 2009 in the name of Islam. The shooting massacre left 32 others injured.

He remains in prison on death row where he has been fighting his conviction.

The string of tragedies at Fort Hood resulted in Secretary Ryan McCarthy launching an independent investigation into the base to determine if leadership failures have contributed to the deaths and disappearances of the soldiers.

Army leaders have delayed the planned transfer of Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, the Fort Hood commander, to a more prestigious assignment at Fort Bliss, Texas, while the investigation is carried out.

Five civilian experts have already been sworn in for the investigation to assess command culture to ‘root out’ why there’s been such high cases of violence, deaths, and disappearances.

Those review results will be released in October.

Psychiatrist Nidal Hasan slaughtered 13 of his comrades, as well as an unborn child, at the army base in 2009 in the name of Islam. The shooting massacre left 32 others injured. Pictured is a shooting victim being treated on base at the time

Nidal Hasan remains in prison on death row where he has been fighting his conviction ever since the shooting massacre

The review was prompted by the slaying of Guillen.

McCarthy noted that her death has become catalyst for the Army in highlighting issues of sexual harassment and assault in the military.

‘I am markedly disappointed and saddened by one of our own killing a teammate,’ McCarthy said last month.

‘It takes a shot at the system and it rattles the system of the trust that you have to have in this profession.’

McCarthy said the review of Fort Hood will examine claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault.

He also said he is in discussions about the language of a bill that is set to be introduced before Congress that seeks to address reporting mechanisms for sexual assault and harassment in the military.

‘One harassment and one assault is one too many,’ McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he conducted nine listening sessions and had candid conversations with Fort Hood soldiers of every echelon this week to understand the culture on and off the base.

He said investigators will be conducting a full independent review to understand why Fort Hood has seen a rise in felonies and violent crimes.