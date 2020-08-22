Inside the world of five entertainment power couples

By Gbenga Bada

Being a solo act in the entertainment industry is well and good, but being a couple in the same industry can pack a double punch. However, juggling a successful career or marriage has its challenges, hence, doing both well is one trait, not many possess.

Devoting time to marriage yet focusing on excelling and having a blossoming career on the entertainment front is a privilege that has launched the pairs on this list into power couple status.

Interestingly, this is not an easy task for the movie or music stars that have gone ahead to become Nigeria’s current power couples in the entertainment industry. But across many hurdles, challenges, and stardom, these duos have managed to stay happily married while building budding empires together. And they’re not just powerful — they also have a combined good fortune for themselves.

Here is a list of Nigeria’s five power couple on the entertainment scene

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva are leading lights and templates for younger Nigerian couples on the entertainment front. Having held sway as thorough professionals in the world of movies and arts, these two would readily hold their heads high as a success story. Their success as thespians is evident in the array of accolades, awards, and honours bestowed on the Nollywood’s power couple. Married for almost four decades, the London trained power couple invested a large chunk of their wealth into the Lufodo Group, which consists of smaller coys, including the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, where Joke and one of their sons, oversee activities.

Banky W and Adesua

The couple — who have been married since 2017 and have three children — earn their wealth primarily from acting, music producing credits, album sales, live performances, and tours, as well as stakes in recording company Empire Mates Entertainment.

The arrival of this pair at entertainment functions is usually being announced by panache as they effortlessly radiate love, make impeccable fashion statements while looking sophisticated, fun, and regal. They consistently serve a couple of goals to youths and once tried their hands-on politics. Their wealth keeps growing with their renewed focus on films.

Adekunle Gold and Simi

AG Baby first became famous for photoshopping himself with Hollywood stars like Beyonce and Rihanna between 2012 and 2014. The 33-year-old music went from being the ‘King of Photoshop’ to a singing sensation after releasing his 2015 single, Sade, under Olamide’s YBNL records. He has since remained a constant figure on the entertainment front. While Adekunle Gold was working his way to the top, a 32-year-old Simi was finding her voice on the scene under X3m music. The duo’s path first crossed on a music video set and five years down the memory lane, they have become one of Nigeria’s power couples on the entertainment scene. For Adekunle and Simi, who exchanged marital vows in 2019 and have a son, their wealth primarily comes from album sales, live performances, endorsements, and tours.

2baba and Annie Idibia

Hypertek music boss, Innocent 2baba Idibia, has often been characterized as a wunderkind, earning his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most humble and decorated singers of his generation, and his longtime-sweetheart wife, Annie Idibia, has been by his side since the start.

2Baba and Annie got married in a lavish ceremony in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in 2013 and are now parents to two daughters – Isabella and Olivia.

From running the Hypertek to grooming a future entertainer – their first daughter together, Olivia, the Idibia couple have defined their relationship as a team to always watch out for. Annie, on her part, has done brilliantly well for herself as an actress, producer, and talent manager. The actress, who became famous for taking part in a reality TV show, Next Movie Star, has continued to grow in leaps and bound. Together, the two have continued to build an empire. With several endorsements, music credits, album sales, tours, and club partnership, the two have become a household name.

Tunde and Wunmi Obe

Showbiz couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe, TWO, are a pair that has remained one of the biggest and popular entertainment power couples in Nigeria. The two have carved a niche for themselves and have remained relevant over three decades after their meeting on the campus of the University of Lagos. Aside from the Olu and Joke pair, the TWO have remained a famous pair that have endured several moments, time, and moments. They are popular for live gigs, music sales, and endorsement and the two have remained relevant as one of Nigeria’s entertainment couples. Just like Adekunle Gold and Simi, the two make their funds from music.