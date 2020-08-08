Daily News

Insigne recovers to start for Napoli in Barca decider

Lorenzo Insigne will start for Napoli in Saturday’s Champions League clash with Barcelona after recovering from a thigh injury in time to make Gennaro Gattuso’s starting line-up at the Camp Nou.

Italy forward Insigne looked a doubt for the second leg of the last 16 tie, in which the two sides are locked at 1-1, after picking up the knock during Napoli’s final match of the Serie A season against Lazio a week ago.

However, he takes the field in Napoli’s front three alongside Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon.

Barca coach Quique Setien meanwhile plumped for a predictable line-up thanks to injuries and suspensions that left him thin in midfield.

The Spanish coach is without the not-yet match fit Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets and Artur Vidal, who are both suspended. Meanwhile Juventus-bound Arthur is not in the squad following a row with the club.

That means that Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong line up in a three-man midfield behind Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Teams:

Barcelona (ESP) 4-3-3

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

Coach: Quique Setien (ESP)

Napoli (ITA) 4-3-3

David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski; Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Gennaro Gattuso (ITA)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)

