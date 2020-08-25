Exposed! Owner Of Instablog Mistakenly Shows Her Face

For years, many have wondered who the mystery person behind the instagram blog was, with so many names thrown around.

No one until now has been right. Being anonymous was obviously important to the creator of instablog.

Popular instagram blog, Instablog9ja broke into the media scene in 2015 alongside many other blogs but is widely considered the most successful news blog on instagram.

The face behind popular gossip blog on Instagram, “Instablog” was exposed today after the owner mistakenly started a live video.

The woman who probably intended to do something else on the page, unintentionally went live on Instagram and Nigerians were quick to capture the face of the blog.

As soon as she noticed she was live, she screamed “Jesus” and quickly ended the live session.

Instablog, one of the popular blogs on Instagram has remained anonymous for years. Photos from the short and unexpected live video was also captured by fans who were quick to join the video before it ended.

See Nigerians reaction to the unveiling of the blog ownwer

Recallm that sometimes last year a certain blog tagged John Abayomi Aruleba as the owner of the blog .

He was the former online editor of Vanguard news before moving on to the Punch newspaper as the current online editor.

John Abayomi is also a social media strategist, creative content developer, a documentary producer as well as an SEO expert.

He Graduated from the University of Agriculture in 2002 and acquired a masters degree in New Media & Society, Communication and Media Studies from University of Leicester UK in 2014.

