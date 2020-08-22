Insurgency: Rise up to security challenges, Defence Minister tells Service Chiefs

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), has charged the Service Chiefs to the Service Chiefs and heads of other security agencies “to raise the bar of patriotic service to the nation”.

The Minister who spoke during the occasion of his one year in office reiterated his commitment to building “a robust Defence Sector that will usher in sustainable peace and security in the country”.

Magashi reiterated his loyalty to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari and his commitment to rendering selfless service to the nation.

He, however, declared that security is the collective responsibility of all Nigerians

A statement on Saturday by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadir, said, “General Magashi was emphatic in his resolve to continue to sustain the momentum of what he called the irrevocable task of building a robust Defence Sector that will usher in sustainable peace and security in the country.

“He paid glowing obeisance to the President Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, and thanked him for the opportunity given to him to serve the nation as Minister of Defence. He considers his task as work in progress in the delivery of his mandate in the years ahead.”

“Attesting to the unabated support of Mr President for the Armed Forces to enable them to end insurgency and banditry in the country. He expressed optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“He enjoined the Service Chiefs and heads of other security agencies to continue to raise the bar of patriotic service to the nation, emphazing that security is a collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

“He thanked Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and stakeholders in the national security callings for being parts of the success story of his 365 days in office.”

Vanguard