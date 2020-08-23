Intending Brides To Undergo Drug Tests Before Walking Down The Aisle – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said drug tests may be included in premarital screenings as a result of the increase in the rate of drug addiction among girls and married women.

The NDLEA Chairman, Mustapha Mohammed Abdalla, said this on Friday, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Mr Abdalla who stated this during the destruction of seized illicit substances said the target of illicit trafficked drugs which for a long time used to be among the male youthful population was fast expanding to now include teenage girls, young and old married women.

The NDLEA boss said:

“As an extension of the proposed Drug Integrity Test Policy for the public servants, the agency is considering partnering with religious leaders to make drug testing a prerequisite for marriages in churches and mosques as the case for HIV/AIDS.”

According to him, the essence of the event was to ensure that all seized illicit drugs were put out of circulation.

Mr Abdalla also said that 19,234.58 kilograms of illicit substances including controlled prescription drugs, Cannabis sativa, cocaine and heroin were destroyed.

Like this: Like Loading...