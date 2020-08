Inter Milan ensured qualification for Europa on Monday evening with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leverkusen.

Barella opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Lukaku doubled the advantage in the 21st minute.

Chelsea target Harvertz reduced the tally in the 24th.

Both teams refused to shift grounds throughout the remaining minutes of the game, allowing Inter to move on the Semi-finals.

