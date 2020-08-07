Daily News

Inter-religious dialogue, Vatican City and Bishop Denis Isizoh

By
0
Post Views: Visits 64

Experience has shown that religion has suffered distortion from many of its adherents, making it appear as a merchant of hate, harbinger of division and source of discord. In response to suffering, persecution and injustice on account of faith, many adherents express their frustration by hating the faithful of the culprits’ religion. Such people interpret […]

The post Inter-religious dialogue, Vatican City and Bishop Denis Isizoh appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Oshodi terminal, BRT corridor to take off next week

Previous article

Uber reports $1.8bn loss as pandemic stalls revenue

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News