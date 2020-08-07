Inter-religious dialogue, Vatican City and Bishop Denis Isizoh

Experience has shown that religion has suffered distortion from many of its adherents, making it appear as a merchant of hate, harbinger of division and source of discord. In response to suffering, persecution and injustice on account of faith, many adherents express their frustration by hating the faithful of the culprits’ religion. Such people interpret […]

