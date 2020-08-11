By Elizabeth Osayande

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, are scheduled to speak at an event to mark International Youth Day, this year’s theme being ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action.

This was revealed by the office of the Speaker in collaboration with the Nigerian Youth Parliament.

ALSO READ:

Other speakers expected at the event to be held on Zoom at 11a.m., on Wednesday, August 12 include Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, and former Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammed Abubakar.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma, on his Instagram page, expressed his interest to interact with youths at the International Youth Day programme.

His post: “In celebration of #internationalyouthday2020, tomorrow, August 12, I will be joining Rt. Hon@Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria and other speakers to espouse on topical issues around the youth.

“I will be talking on the topic ‘Youth Engagement: A National Asset in Wealth and Job Creation’.

“Please do join us, as it promises to be enriching and engaging.”

VANGUARD

The post International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila, Uzodimma, others engage youth on global action appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...