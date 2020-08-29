INTERVIEW: Why Nollywood films portray African traditional religion as evil – Fred Amata

Fred Amata is a seasoned Nollywood actor, film producer, and director who shot into limelight in 1986 for his role in the film ‘Legacy’. He comes from a family of movie producers, actors, and film directors who have carved a niche for themselves in Nollywood.

His father, Ifoghale Amata, was a famous Nigerian playwright and actor who died in 1997.

The Amata clan comprises Ruke, Zack, and his son, Jeta, and Mena.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Fred Amata, who has been the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria since 2016, speaks about some of the challenges faced by Nigerian film makers and the reluctance by Nollywood practitioners to insure their health

PREMIUM TIMES: What have you been up to recently?

Amata: We’re surviving the devastating moment of COVID-19. As the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, the challenges have doubled. We are looking into the challenges that plague the directors in the guild. Then, there are issues that seem not to favor business, like why we are here today, double taxation. It’s a huge issue.

The challenge is actually in the Constitution, with the industry on the concurrent list, making it open to both the federal government and the state government to legislate on. Now, the federal government will tax you and the state government will still tax you. It is not the best policy and it is devastating on practitioners. So, how are we getting out of this? How are we going to make sure that businesses don’t suffer? It needs a lot of understanding and looking into it.

PT: Does DGN have any welfare plans for members?

Amata: What we try to do is try to lead the talks. So, in 2016 we mobilised this huge health plan for members and we called it Nolly-insured. It was going to be called Nolly-care like Obama-care. It has been in existence since 2016, with the support of the federal government.

At that time, AGN was not structured. Nolly-insured was designed to gather all the guilds and associations in Nigeria under an umbrella and use the numbers to drive down health insurance. We did that, got over 14 associations to sign at the major signing ceremony, Actors Guild was not there. There was a health insurance policy that gives you a fantastic cover. When we started, it was N6000 but a few years down, it became N10,000. We have TAMPAN, NANTAP, CDGN, Writers guild, Producers guild, and all of that. Actors guild, knowing the power of their numbers, also have done something similar but just for the actors.

From my point of view, the issue of health in the industry is so crucial that it does not matter how many exist but it only matters that we can get quality health care.

PT: If this has been in place all these years, why do actors constantly seek financial aids for medical treatment?

Amata: They did not register for medical treatment. Even Actors Guild now are kind of forcing members. There is a huge apathy in Nigeria for signing on to health insurance policies. The association of movie producers has the health plan that was donated by Rok TV, a hundred people at N5000 a year, which is fantastic. It covers basic health issues and all that. Just a hundred people, we didn’t have up to hundred, meanwhile, the guild has over a thousand members.

There is a huge mentality in Nigeria towards signing health insurance plans. We did Nolly-insured, it is huge. We have bankers, we have Leadway insurance, we have an HMO that is handling it, but people still didn’t sign up. They didn’t sign up for the free ones; somebody has done it before, just send your email address but they didn’t. It is a big issue.