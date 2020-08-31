INTERVIEW: With COVID-19, the world needs artists more than ever before – Stephanie Unaeze

In this interview with Tobi Oluwatola, female Nigerian painter and illustrator, Stephanie Unaeze, speaks about her work and how COVID-19 has changed the world and impacted her work.

Excerpts:

PT: How will you describe your work as an artist. Also tell us more about your background.

Unaeze: My work focuses around exploring themes pertaining to the proverbial self and its place in the society, as the object as well as the subject. Looking at the self through the lenses of personal relationships, societal realities and self actualisation with aims to further understand shared and common realities.

I have a bachelors in Computer Science from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and a certificate in design from Parsons School of Design. I grew up all over the place, my dad was in the military, so we moved around a lot. I spent most of my formative years in England. I was born in Kano and I am from Imo State. I currently live and work in Lagos.

PT: Your work has been described as “whimsical surrealism” Do you agree with this? How would you describe your work?

Unaeze: There are elements of whimsicality and surrealism to my work. There are also pop art influences, illustration techniques/styles and religious symbology. I would describe my work as honest, it is influenced by what I see, how I feel and what I interact with. I use my art to tell stories, to understand the times, to remember culture, to speak about what I believe in and to connect with people.

PT: You seem to avoid labelling yourself as any sort of artist, would you describe this as an aversion to labels? And if so, what are your thoughts about labels and categorising?

Unaeze: I won’t say it is an aversion to labels; I am creating work that is experimental and has a lot of influences, so it can fall under a lot of labels or none at all. It also depends on the viewer, what they see, what they feel, and what they take away from each piece. I’m not against labels, I think we can have labels but there should be fluidity.