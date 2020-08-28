Introducing Nollywood Post: Celebrity Interviews, Nigerian Movie Reviews and News

Owing to the facilitation of the production of about 2600 movies on a yearly basis, Nollywood has grown to become one of the largest entertainment industries in the world. The industry is a rather inclusive one as it does not just cover film production but also extends to the accounts of the daily life of the artists regardless of whether or not it is controversial.

Nollywood Post, an online entertainment publication focusing on Nollywood, makes available to the Nigerian entertainment audience a platform to access information about the industry. On the website, content is released under six different categories: Reviews, interviews, Actozs, The List, TV and News. This allows for comprehensive coverage of all that goes on in the industry. They are the point of call for interviews on several A-list actors in show business. Their content gives audience insights into the background and career journey of beloved actors and consequently inspire aspiring artists.

In addition to publishing exclusive interviews, Nollywood Post will provide the audience with lists of the top Nigerian movies to anticipate as well as really juicy gist from reliable sources.