Investigation into unexplained death of young man in Killarney

An investigation has started in Killarney into the unexplained death of a man in his twenties who was found outside a hotel in Killarney on Saturday night, gardaí have confirmed.

The young man was found unconscious shortly before midnight. The emergency services were called but he died shortly after he was found.

The scene at the Gleneagle Hotel on the Muckross Road where the body was found has been cordoned off pending a technical examination.

It is understood the young man is believed to be from North Cork.

The body remains at the scene.

A postmortem will be required to determine the course of the investigation, the Garda press office said.

“Gardaí­ are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a man that occurred on Saturday, 29th August, 2020, outside a premises on the Muckross Road in Killarney, Co Kerry.”

Gardaí­ arrived at the scene at approximately 11.40pm on Saturday, 29th August, 2020, and observed an unconscious male lying outside the entrance.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead a short time later, gardaí said.