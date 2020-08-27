“Investment in agric is key to nation-building”

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Head, Agribusiness Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Wole Oshin, said that the bank’s involvement with the United Nations initiative tagged ‘The UN Women Project’, is to support women in undertaking climate-smart agricultural practices for their economic development and nation-building.

‘The UN Women Project’, is meant to provide economic empowerment for women and close the gender gap in agricultural productivity and incomes while increasing their access to resources and markets.

With a total budget of $40,000,000 for five years from 2019 to 2023, the initiative targets six states namely Ogun, Ebonyi, Cross River, Niger, Bauchi and Sokoto, as well as the FCT. Wole Oshin said the bank is committed to providing an enabling environment for women to thrive and get access to developmental opportunities.

“It cannot be overemphasised that investing in the agricultural sector is very key to nation-building. We have to keep providing entrepreneurial and financial capacities as well as an affordable technology for value addition. Using information and communications technology to increase access to finance and markets will support the advocacy for women’s secured rights to land,” he said.

He further disclosed that this project is in tune with the #HeforShe initiative of Standard Bank Group, the parent company of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

‘HeForShe’ is a global solidarity movement for gender equality initiated by the UN. Its goal is to achieve balance by encouraging all genders to partake as agents of change and take action against negative stereotypes and behaviours.

VANGUARD