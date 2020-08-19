IPAC condemns military coup in Mali

Mali coup leaders addressing the nation

Chief Peter Ameh, Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), has condemned the recent military take over of the democratic government in Mali.

Ameh condemned the coup in a statement issued by the council’s National Legal Adviser, Chukwudi Ezeobika, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The IPAC helmsman urged world leaders to urgently intervene, saying the development in Mali should be of great concern to everyone.

“The Council insists that no matter how interestingly coined, a military coup should never be supported or encouraged by any responsible government.

“It should not be encouraged or supported by any individual or group of individuals, most specifically in Africa, due to the attendant negative impact of such action on the civilian population.

“The current development in Mali should indeed be of great concern to leaders of democratic systems of government across the world.

“The Council calls on world leaders too, as a matter of urgency, intervene and ensure a swift return to civil and democratic rule in Mali.

“It is disturbing to experience this form of tyranny in the 21st century,” he said.

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali leading to the resignation of President Ibrahim Keita and his government said on Wednesday that they planned to form a civilian transitional government that would organise fresh elections.

Keita resigned and dissolved parliament late on Tuesday, hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests, deeper into crisis.

Mali’s mutinous soldiers on Wednesday announced the creation of a National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), to lead a political transition towards general elections following Keita’s resignation.

He resigned on Wednesday, saying his action was to “bloodshed,” hours after his arrest by troops.

Rebel soldiers reportedly detained Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse on Tuesday afternoon, and drove the duo to a military base in the town of Kati, near capital Bamako, which they had seized that morning.

Vanguard