Slay Queen Arrested For Stealing Iphone And Hiding It In Her Private Part (Video)

An unidentified lady has been arrested after allegedly being caught stealing an iPhone in a phone shop.

The suspect who was spotted being taken away by the police, was accused of hiding the iPhone 7 in her private part.

Though there is no time stamp on the video, it is however speculated that it must have happened after businesses reopened amid the Coronavirus pandemic as some members of the public were spotted at the scene wearing face masks.

Though the location of the incident is yet to be identified but the lady could be seen in a now-viral video been paraded by an officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

Shop owners, customers and passersby could be seen and heard making mockery of the lady as she was paraded by a police officer and security man from the shopping complex.

In the Video the lady can be seen walking while a police man can be seen behind her. The has sparked up various comments from Nigerians, Some saying see how she is been allowed to walk calmly and alone because shes a lady, but if it were to be the opposite sex he will be handled roughly.

According to reports online, the lady hide the phone inside her private part but was unfortunately caught red handed in the act. Social media users has condemned her behaviour, as they wondered why a beautiful lady would want to steal.

Like this: Like Loading...