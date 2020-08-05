The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Wednesday, told its members to commence selling of petrol at N150 per litre. In a statement signed by the chairman, Kano chapter, Bashir Ahmad Danmallam, IPMAN said member will comply with Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) instruction without hesitation. According to him, the directive was also in […]

The post IPMAN directs members to sell fuel at N150 per litre appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...