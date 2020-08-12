IPOB to retaliate killings in Bayelsa

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday condemned the killing of a pregnant woman and her husband in Azikoro community, Bayelsa State, on August 6.

The couple and two others were shot dead by gunmen in an early morning attack on Bakery Road area of Azikoro Town in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

The gunmen were said to have launched the attack to retaliate their alleged betrayal by residents who they accused of giving men of Operation Puff Adder information about their camp in the forest, which was destroyed.

It was learnt that the police, two days before the attack, invaded the militant camp used as a base for illegal bunkering, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, condoled with the family of the victims.

He said: “We strongly condemn this atrocity and the persistent killings in Biafraland, and we assure the perpetrators of this heinous crime and their sponsors that they will regret their actions very soon.

“IPOB cannot allow these bloodsuckers to go free with these barbaric killings.

“We won’t allow these vampires to replicate their atrocities in Southern Kaduna in any part of Biafraland.

“Should they keep pushing us to the wall, no part of Biafra or even the country will be a haven for them when we start paying them back in their coin.

“IPOB has been monitoring and watching them closely, and we know their evil but futile plot to possibly eliminate Biafrans. But that evil mission can never be accomplished in our lifetime.

“The present generation of Biafrans is not the same as those of 1967 and 1970s. These coordinated attacks and killings in our land must stop.

“May we remind Biafrans once again that everyone, both man and woman, must be prepared because the right time for revenge is fast approaching; the continued mayhem must be resisted.”

