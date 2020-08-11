IPOB vows to retaliate Bayelsa massacre

Chris Njoku, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to retaliate recent killings in Aziko community, Bayelsa where suspected herdsmen slaughtered a pregnant woman and her husband in their home.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, condemned the incident while condoling family of the victims.

He said:”We strongly condemn this atrocity and the persistent killings in Biafra land and we assure the perpetrators of this heinous crime and their sponsors that they will regret their actions very soon.

“We cannot explain why the world is still keeping quiet over the on-going genocide in Biafra land but we know that herdsmen footsoldiers and their sponsors behind this evil will never go unpunished.

“IPOB cannot allow these blood suckers to go free with these barbaric killings.

“We won’t allow these vampires to replicate their atrocities in Southern Kaduna in any part of Biafraland.

“Should they keep pushing us to the wall, no part of Biafra or even the country will be a safe haven for them anytime we start paying them back in their own coin.

“IPOB has been monitoring and watching them closely, and we know their evil but futile plot to possibly eliminate Biafrans. But that evil mission can never be accomplished in our life.”

He restated the recent killings of innocent people at Azikoro community in Bayelsa State will show the killers and their sponsors “this present generation of Biafrans is not the same with those of 1967 and 1970. These coordinated attacks and killings in our land must stop.

“May we remind Biafrans once again that everyone both man and woman must be prepared because the right time for revenge is fast approaching, their continued mayhem must be resisted.”

He noted: “What is happening in Southern Kaduna where herdsmen, Boko Haram, bandits and other groups are busy slaughtering innocent Christians without any hoot by government is an indication that Nigeria is already a failed state. But IPOB is ready to repel them from Biafra land no matter the cost.”

He assured the herdsmen attack at Azikoro town in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State would mark the end of jihadists in our Biafra land.

