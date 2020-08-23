IPOB’s Attack On Our Patrol Team In Enugu Was Unprovoked – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a statement on the recent violent clash between them and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Enugu State.

The Street Journal had earlier reported two persons were feared dead, while some members of the Department of State Security Services, DSS, went missing following a clash with members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The clash which reportedly started between men of the DSS and IPOB members who were holding a meeting in Emene, Enugu lasted for several hours as the police and army were mobilized to give back up to the DSS on the ground.

According to reports, the DSS had gone to Emene to stop an IPOB meeting when the fight ensued.

However, the DSS in a statement through its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said that the attack by the IPOB on their patrol team was unprovoked.

The DSS also confirmed the death of two of its personnel.

Read the full statement below

PRESS RELEASE UNPROVOKED VIOLENT ATTACK ON DSS PATROL TEAM IN ENUGU The DSS wishes to inform the public that its patrol team was, today, 23rd August 2020, attacked in Emene, Enugu State by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team. The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls. However, all measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice. Consequently, a full scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident. Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order. It, therefore urges law abiding citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses without fear. Peter Afunanya, Ph.D Public Relations Officer Department of State Services (DSS) National Headquarters Abuja 23rd August, 2020

