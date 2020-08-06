IPPIS has failed- SSANU, NASU

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the trade union of senior members of staff in universities and the Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the group for junior workers have flayed the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System by the Federal Government.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU on Thursday declared the payment platform introduced by the government to curb corruption and financial waste have failed.

Addressing reporters on the state of the university system, President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoke said the unions were working on an alternative platform – University General and Peculiar Payment Platform (UG3P) which is in its final stages of completion.

He said: “Today, we pass a vote of no confidence on IPPIS and we wish to announce to you the ‘University General and Peculiar Payment Platform (UG3P) which is in its final stages of completion.

“This is a payment platform created by our members in the ICT Units and Bursaries of various Universities which comprehensively captures the peculiarities of the entire University System and if deployed, would provide lasting solution to all existing problems and confusion created by the IPPIS.

“We invite the Federal Government to adopt this platform as a solution to the problems of the University System on Salary payments instead of continuing on the IPPIS platform characterised by anarchy and confusion.”

Ugwoke, warned of an impending crisis unless the federal government address the issues raised by the unions.

He said its members have been directed to commence strike once universities reopen.

“Our dear colleagues and friends, members of the public, industrial unrest looms in the University System. As responsible unions, we have avoided these crisis but the irresponsibility of government and its officials have led us to a point where it has become inevitable. If fight we must, then fight we will.

“We have again cried out to the general public with a view to inviting stakeholders and well meaning Nigerians to prevail on government to correct the anomalies of IPPIS, pay us the arrears of both Earned Allowances and Minimum Wage, among all the other issues highlighted above, failing which it will be a showdown in the universitysystem effective from when universities would be directed to reopen for activities after the COVID 19 lockdown.

“We still believe there is hope and this hope is through you, the media and the general public to call on government to do the needful.

“If by the time schools are asked to reopen and the needful is not done, it means hope is lost and the earlier avoidable industrial conflict becomes inevitable. This is what we seek to avert, hence this public outcry and call,” he added.

