Iran Grants U.N. Watchdog Access to Suspected Nuclear Sites

Iran agreed to allow United Nations inspectors access to two sites where it is suspected of carrying out illicit nuclear-weapons work in the past, bowing to months of pressure in a bid to salvage backing for the 2015 nuclear deal.

European powers and the U.S. have long pushed Iran to cooperate with a probe by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, into undeclared nuclear material in the country. Granting access to the sites now could help deflect pressure from Washington, whose attempt to reimpose…

