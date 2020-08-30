Iran Marks Scaled Back Religious Festival, but Some Rush to Holiday Destinations

Iran on Sunday allowed thousands of its Shia faithful to gather for one of the Islamic sect’s most important religious holidays, the latest attempt on the part of leaders to preserve a sense of normalcy even as the country grapples with high infection rates from coronavirus.

Iran has struggled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 21,000 people in the country. Rather than keeping the country locked down, the government has sought to balance public-health concerns without strangling an economy battered by American sanctions.

That tension has become pronounced around the holiday of Ashura, an annual day of mourning for the world’s Shiites. Iran canceled the traditional street processions that typically showcase chest-beating marchers mourning the seventh-century killing of one of Shia Islam’s holiest figures. Iranians instead gathered in open areas, wearing masks and spaced several meters apart.

Authorities chastised citizens for using the holiday to travel around the country despite warnings that such trips could spur another surge of Covid-19 hospitalizations and overwhelm exhausted health workers. State media showed throngs of cars leaving Tehran toward vacation houses north of the capital and to other holiday destinations.

Health minister Saeed Namaki blamed “ignorance and nonchalance” of travelers for putting the country’s nurses and doctors at risk of another surge in infections.