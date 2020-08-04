Isa Funtua was pillar of support to my govt — Buhari

…Writes deceased family in Hausa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has once again lamented the loss of the late publisher and businessman, Mallam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, describing his demise as a major national loss.

President Buhari in a letter he personally wrote to the family of the late veteran journalist in Hausa language said, Malam Isa Funtua was of great assistance to him and his administration.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, yesterday, Buhari said the deceased helped in many ways to strengthen his government and the country before his demise.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter personally signed by him to the family of the late publisher and businessman, Isma’ila Isa Funtua, describing his demise as a major national loss.

“In the letter he wrote in Hausa, the President told the bereaved wife, Hajiya Hauwa, the children and the entire family members that this loss was not theirs alone, but that of the entire country.

“President Buhari said that, ’Malam Isma’ila was of great assistance to me and my administration. He helped in many ways to strengthen the government and the country before his ultimate demise.’

“The President recalled that “in his active politics, Malam Isma’ila served as a Minister. He was also a businessman and contractor who built several government buildings in Abuja.

“President Buhari said, “he was a director of Funtua Textile Mills for 30 years and chaired the Zamfara Textile Company,” while on his roles in the media, “Malam Isma’ila was a life Executive member of the Board of the International Press Institute, IPI.

“Nigerians of all shades and backgrounds have nothing but kind words for him. Late Isma’ila was reputed throughout his life for his kindness, generosity and support for public causes, big and the not so big.”

He urged all those Malam Isma’ila left behind not to allow division in their ranks.

President Buhari also prayed God to forgive the departed and grant him Aljannatul-Firdaus (paradise).

