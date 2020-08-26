Ishaku Faults Critics Over Claims On Taraba Crisis

A file photo of Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/ChannelsTV

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has condemned the claims that he is causing trouble and division among the people of the state.

He described as unfortunate, the withdrawal of ethnic groups who have been in conflict for decades from tendering their memorandum and testimonies at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the sake of peace in the state.

The governor insisted that there was no problem without a solution, saying he was proud of seeking peace coexistence from every zone of Taraba and would not relent in his resolve.

He made the remarks on Wednesday when he received the paramount ruler of Kwararafa Empire, Aku-Uka, and his kinsmen at the Government House in Jalingo, the state capital.

“Today, we have a Judicial Commission of Inquiry in which the parties that have been accusing the government have refused to attend this commission’s sittings.

“It is unfortunate because we desire peace and anyone who desires peace will always go to where peace is and anyone who desires where peace is being stopped, then really does not want peace,” he said.

A map of Taraba, a state in Nigeria’s north-east region.

Governor Ishaku, however, gave an assurance that he would not let residents of the state down in his quest for peaceful atmosphere.

He stressed that the five years of his administration has visible achievements and promised to achieve more feats.

“Even the peace that is eluding, we will come and get it and one day those accusing us will come and say thank you for the peace you have given.

“There is no problem that does not have a solution, it is only the will to make sure that peace is achieved or gotten, and it is gotten through sweat and sleepless nights,” the governor stated.

He added, “We are ready to spend sleepless nights to get to the bottom of the issues; we have done it and we shall do it again.”

Governor Ishaku insisted that the problems bedevilling Taraba in terms of crisis were with the state.

According to him, nobody has a monopoly of knowledge and he is a governor of a tenure.

“Unlike Jonah in the bible, I did not say no; I said Lord, here I am, but if I had known the problems that are here, I would have run faster than Jonah.

“This is because whatever you do, you have not done it right and I acknowledge the deputy governor and all other members of my cabinet for tortuously pushing them to the end of the road for better results of harmony,” the governor said.