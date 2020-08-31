Israeli Flight Lands in U.A.E. to Mark New Diplomatic Era

ABOARD EL AL FLIGHT TO THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—The first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv arrived Monday in the United Arab Emirates carrying top Israeli and U.S. officials who are looking to pave the way for a more open and less fraught relationship between Israel and a Gulf Arab state.

For years, Israel has been largely isolated from its neighbors. The flight followed a U.S.-brokered normalization process between Israel and the U.A.E. that has also cleared the way for a broader—and more transparent—commercial relationship.

Israelis traveling to the U.A.E. and other Gulf nations would generally stop over in Jordan or Turkey. Calls to Israel and Israeli websites in the rich Gulf nation were blocked. Most Israelis who did business with the U.A.E, mostly tech and security firms, entered the country with non-Israeli passports, since all business ties were limited and informal due to obligatory secrecy and aided by third parties.

Even before regular flights were scheduled between the countries, some Israeli travel agencies were preparing to offer business and tourist packages to Israelis traveling to the U.A.E. While in the capital of Abu Dhabi, the Israeli delegation will try to reach bilateral agreements on flights, economic, cultural and scientific partnerships, investments and tourism.

“I do hope that this is the ushering of a new hope that peace is possible,” said Jared Kushner, a senior aide to President Trump who led the U.S. diplomatic efforts behind the breakthrough, said aboard the flight.