ISWAP terrorists attack troops, kill three soldiers in Borno

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday confirmed the attack on troops’ location in Kukawa town in Borno, State by the Boko Haram/Islamic of West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP).

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, noted that three soldiers who were fatally wounded later died at the military medical reception station at kukawa military location while two others also sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

He added that the attack which was vehemently thwarted, lead to the killing of 8 of the fighters and three gallant Soldiers.

He said “During the incident, 8 BHTs were neutralized and unconfirmed number escaped with gunshots wounds. Unfortunately, 3 soldiers were fatally wounded and later gave up at the military medical reception station at kukawa military location. Two others also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

Enenche explained that the attack by the terrorists was a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of, peacebuilding, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.

“It could be recalled that on 29 July 2020, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum flagged off the re-opening of Munguno-Cross Kauwa-Kukawa Road which was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced people from Kukawa and life was already picking up in the town.

“The situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control. The Nigerian Armed Forces wish to assure the general public that there is no going back in its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement efforts for the displaced people. The futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops for more decisive action.

According to him, “The people of Kukawa are therefore advised to go about their normal lawful businesses without any hindrance. They are also enjoined to always avail the troops and other security agencies with credible information about the terrorists and any suspicious persons accordingly.

