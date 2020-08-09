‘It’s challenging time for creative industry’

Dr. John Oyedemi teaches Fine Arts at the University of Jos, Plateau State. He is a classical painter, someone who feels that man’s effort to create provides him that rare privilege to extent the frontiers of existence through his imaginations. He tells Edozie Udeze in this chat, that this is one of the most challenging times for the creative industry

At the University of Jos where he teaches Fine Arts, Dr. John Oyedemi is known for his knack for finesse. His love for deep and colourful works of art puts him way ahead of his equals. To him, profound colours, judiciously, splashed on canvas, is what makes an artist unique, quite outstanding. In other words, he loves colours to the extent that he uses same very regularly to define his signature.

He says: “This is one of the most challenging times for the creative industry. Every aspect of the industry went into a comatose and battle for life seemed the focus. As an artist and academic,I have been busy with painting and writing on my thoughts on canvas though with less zeal. The ASUU issues with the Federal government, the noise of covid-19 was louder for me as we had to lock-up and down and these make me to resort to writing on my works and giving it a theoretical focus on issues that border on the society.

Online learning may seem to be in vogue but certainly in Nigeria not the most effective. In visual Arts, we have not developed capacity for that yet but probably in other fields especially sciences and some other aspects of the Arts. Federal universities may not be involved because of ASUU issues but private universities are on. It may be an option for now but like I earlier pointed out not most effective and network connections made it worst. I have had to open my studio to my students to come work because our kind of learning structure is in form of a workshop scheme.

The contribution of visual arts to the memories of those who died or survive may be more of an academic exercise. It is documenting a moment in history which is surely going to appeal to protest artists as they are known. The truth is that those at the helm of affairs seem not to recognize the role of visual art to economic development nor its educative potentialities.

Images can be liken to the picture one carries as a dominant occurrence or fleeting moment in time. For some time to come the horror of the unknown may take the centre stage at the campuses. The visual arts at the university of Jos is definitely going to be dominated with the theme of covid-19. I am not avers to few people but crowd in my paintings.I want to see us return to normalcy in every aspect of living but taking necessary precautionary measures to mitigate another pandemic. Our students should expect more on the subject the of pandemic.

As an academic, I am still short of word concerning the argument for and against the reality of covid-19 in Nigeria. It is evident that we don’t really know what it is. We are used to high fever and other related illnesses which make us want to give it the same treatment even when we have a symptom that corresponds to covid-19. We claimed to be about 180-200 million in population,lost less than a thousand, more than malaria, should it now result to shutting down the entire system? My thinking is that we are copying what others are doing without using our senses to determine how we should handle ours. Job losses in Nigeria will be at a level never imagined before in all sectors. Take for example the number of expatriates leaving in droves because of covid-19 and we are just not planning or encouraging them to stay on. Their cooks,cleaners, nannies,security,drivers and others would be out of jobs. Its not going to be a tea party for even real estate, open this economy and lets live.

The lock down has thought me to plan and think outside the box.

I had other plans for exhibitions before the covid-19, let me get that done first. It is not appealing to me.

