It’s unfortunate to be linked with PDP’s N700m campaign cash — Ize-Iyamu

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has described as unfortunate his involvement in the disbursement of the N700 million, which a former petroleum minister made available as campaign cash for the election of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Edo State in 2015.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who spoke at a media briefing in Abuja, said: “It is unfortunate that I went to the PDP in 2015 and had to be asked to sign and confirm the N700 million which was shared with the LGAs chairmen of the PDP in Edo State.

“The money was not even enough for the campaign and the late Anenih had to add his cash to make up and disburse to the chapter chairmen.

“When the EFCC first accused me of collecting N700 million for campaigns, the late Anenih wrote a letter to the anti-graft agency absolving me of any wrongdoing, but the agency ignored the letter and took me and the PDP chairman and others in Edo State to court.

“My conscience is clear over the N700 million as I did not take a dime for personal use.

“Those who got the money are alive but I have to take the matter as a burden of leadership and move on until the matter is resolved by the court.”

