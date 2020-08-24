Ivanka Trump leaves her home in a $2,000 dress ahead of the RNC

Monday

Tim Scott, South Carolina senator

Steve Scalise, House Republican Whip and Louisiana representative who was shot during a congressional baseball game practice in June 2017

Matt Gaetz, Florida representative

Jim Jordan, Ohio representative

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Ronna McDaniel Georgia, Republican National Committee Chairwoman

Vernon Jones, Georgia state representative

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.

Natalie Harp, on the campaign’s advisory board and healthcare advocate

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder

Kim Klacik, black Republican running for Congress in Baltimore who went viral after urging black voters to break from Democrats

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple who faced felony charges for defending their home by wielding guns at protesters passing their home

Sean Parnell, veteran running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 17th district

Andrew Pollack, school safety activist whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018

Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s eldest son

Tanya Weinreis, Montana coffee shop owner and recipient of the Payment Protection Program grant

Tuesday

Melania Trump, First Lady

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

Rand Paul, Kentucky senator

Kim Reynolds, Iowa governor

Jeanette Nuñez, Florida lieutenant governor

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky attorney general

Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general

Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood clinic director and pro-life activist

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer, Vice President of the Navajo Nation

Mary Ann Mendoza, ‘Angel Mom’ who lost her police officer son in 2014 after he was in a head-on car collision with an illegal alien

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann, teenager whose confrontation with a Native American activist while wearing a MAGA hat near the Lincoln Memorial went viral

Eric Trump, the president’s son

Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter

Wednesday

Mike Pence, vice president

Karen Pence, second lady

Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee senator

Joni Ernst, Iowa senator

Kristi Noem, South Dakota governor

Dan Crenshaw, Texas representative

Elise Stefanik, New York representative

Lee Zeldin, New York representative

Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence

Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor

Keith Kellogg, Pence’s National Security Advisor

Jack Brewer, former NFL player

Sister Dede Byrne, member of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary

Madison Cawthorn, partially paralyzed Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district

Scott Dane, executive director of Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota

Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist

Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting the baby of a homeless Heroin addicted woman he found behind a gas station

Michael McHale, president of National Association of Police Organizations

Burgess Owens, former NFL player running for Utah’s 4th congressional district

Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife

Thursday

Donald J. Trump, President

Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development secretary

Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader and Kentucky senator

Tom Cotton, Arkansas senator

Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Leader and California representative

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey representative who flipped from Democrat to Republican in the middle of his term

Ivanka Trump, president’s eldest daughter and senior adviser

Ja’Ron Smith, president’s assistant for domestic policy

Ann Dorn, widow of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn Dorn was shot and killed on June 2 at a pawn shop where he served as a security guard

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and president’s personal lawyer

Franklin Graham, evangelical leader

Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Mr. Trump

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian worker who was tortured and killed by ISIS

Dana White, UFC president