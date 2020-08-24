Ivanka Trump leaves her home in a $2,000 dress ahead of the RNC

Monday
Tim Scott, South Carolina senator
Steve Scalise, House Republican Whip and Louisiana representative who was shot during a congressional baseball game practice in June 2017
Matt Gaetz, Florida representative
Jim Jordan, Ohio representative
Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Ronna McDaniel Georgia, Republican National Committee Chairwoman
Vernon Jones, Georgia state representative
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.
Natalie Harp, on the campaign’s advisory board and healthcare advocate
Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder
Kim Klacik, black Republican running for Congress in Baltimore who went viral after urging black voters to break from Democrats
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple who faced felony charges for defending their home by wielding guns at protesters passing their home
Sean Parnell, veteran running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 17th district
Andrew Pollack, school safety activist whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018
Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s eldest son
Tanya Weinreis, Montana coffee shop owner and recipient of the Payment Protection Program grant
Tuesday
Melania Trump, First Lady
Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State
Rand Paul, Kentucky senator
Kim Reynolds, Iowa governor
Jeanette Nuñez, Florida lieutenant governor
Daniel Cameron, Kentucky attorney general
Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general
Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood clinic director and pro-life activist
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer, Vice President of the Navajo Nation
Mary Ann Mendoza, ‘Angel Mom’ who lost her police officer son in 2014 after he was in a head-on car collision with an illegal alien
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann, teenager whose confrontation with a Native American activist while wearing a MAGA hat near the Lincoln Memorial went viral
Eric Trump, the president’s son
Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter
Wednesday
Mike Pence, vice president
Karen Pence, second lady
Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee senator
Joni Ernst, Iowa senator
Kristi Noem, South Dakota governor
Dan Crenshaw, Texas representative
Elise Stefanik, New York representative
Lee Zeldin, New York representative
Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence
Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor
Keith Kellogg, Pence’s National Security Advisor
Jack Brewer, former NFL player
Sister Dede Byrne, member of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary
Madison Cawthorn, partially paralyzed Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district
Scott Dane, executive director of Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota
Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist
Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting the baby of a homeless Heroin addicted woman he found behind a gas station
Michael McHale, president of National Association of Police Organizations
Burgess Owens, former NFL player running for Utah’s 4th congressional district
Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife
Thursday
Donald J. Trump, President
Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development secretary
Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader and Kentucky senator
Tom Cotton, Arkansas senator
Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Leader and California representative
Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey representative who flipped from Democrat to Republican in the middle of his term
Ivanka Trump, president’s eldest daughter and senior adviser
Ja’Ron Smith, president’s assistant for domestic policy
Ann Dorn, widow of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn Dorn was shot and killed on June 2 at a pawn shop where he served as a security guard
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and president’s personal lawyer
Franklin Graham, evangelical leader
Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Mr. Trump
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian worker who was tortured and killed by ISIS
Dana White, UFC president
Comments