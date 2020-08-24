Iyamu best governorship candidate, says Obaseki’s appointee

Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

A Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Innocent Aboiralor, and the Vice Chairman of Esan Central Local Government, Roland Ekata, have described the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as the best governorship candidate.

Aboiralor, who hails from Ward 4, Esan North East Local Government and Ekata spoke with reporters in Benin.

They said Obaseki, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would face humiliating defeat by Ize-Iyamu on September 19, adding that he would be inaugurated on November 12.

Ekata said: “On June 22, I was forced by Obaseki to join the PDP, but I have not been able to sleep very well since then, because my conscience is worrying me. I am comfortable with the APC; this is where I will remain.

“My followers and I are ready to support Pastor Ize-Iyamu because he is the best governorship candidate in Edo State.”

He described Ize-Iyamu as a grassroots politician, who was more popular and more experienced than Obaseki, noting that he would ensure good governance from November 12.